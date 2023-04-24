Vergenoegen woman killed in hit and run

Selena Sooklall, a 45-year-old pedestrian was on Saturday night killed in a hit and run accident on Vergenoegen public road, by a red motor pickup.

A police press release said the hit and run fatal accident occurred at about 22:55 hrs on Saturday on the Vergenoegen Public Road.

Enquiries disclosed that Samantha Manohar, 26, of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara, was driving motor car (PKK 6534) proceeding west along the southern side of the public road at Vergenoegen when she observed Sooklall in a kneeling position on the southern carriageway, in her path.