Vergenoegen man dies in crash

The Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred today at about 3:15 am on the Uitvlugt Public Road, West Coast Demerara involving motor jeep PWW 9100 owned and driven by Vijai Sankar, age 28 years of Lot 24 Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo .

Enquiries, the police say, disclosed that the vehicle was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the road at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control and collided with a light pole and a fence on the said southern side of the road. As a result of the impact the driver suffered injuries about his body. He was taken out of the mangled vehicle by members of the Guyana Fire Service and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in an unconscious condition. He was pronounced dead on arrival and the body is presently at the Ezekiel mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.