Driver in Vergenoegen hit and run fatality still at large – police

Police are still searching for the driver of a red pickup truck who struck and killed a 45-year-old woman two week ago in a hit and run accident on the Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo public road.

Regional police Division #3 Commander, Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Siwnarine, told Stabroek News yesterday that the driver of the red pickup truck is yet to be arrested. Investigations are ongoing.

Selena Sooklall, 45, was killed in a hit and run accident two weeks ago on the Vergenoegen public road, after the pickup truck collided with her. According to her relatives, Sooklall was hit while in a kneeling position in the middle of the road.