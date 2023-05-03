North Ruimveldt man charged with unlawful wounding

A vendor yesterday appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Faith McGusty to answer to the charge of unlawful wounding.

It is alleged that 26-year-old Kristoff Watts, of Lot 3612 North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, unlawfully and maliciously assaulted Ohenni Pohanna on January 03, at Festival City Exit, North Ruimveldt.

The police prosecutor objected to bail due to the seriousness of this matter and the fact that the defendant had previously been involved in a simple larceny matter in relation to the virtual complainant, however the virtual complainant did not pursue the matter.

Watts pleaded not guilty to the charge read to him. Bail was refused and he was remanded until the matter comes up next on May 10.