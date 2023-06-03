Blockmaker charged with unlawful wounding, discharging loaded firearm

Eldon Burke, a thirty-one-year-old blockmaker, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on June 2, before Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus to answer wounding and firearm charges.

It is alleged that on May 14, at North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, with the intent to cause actual bodily harm he maliciously and unlawfully wounded Troy Hunte.

It is also alleged that on May 14, at North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, with the intent to disfigure and cause actual bodily harm, the defendant discharged a loaded firearm at Hunte.