Around 225 women receive livelihood grants under gov’t/UN scheme

Around 225 women have received a one-off cash grant provided by the government and the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) to help them to generate economic opportunities.

A release yesterday from the United Nations Guyana said that approximately US$79,000 was distributed to the 225 women for an average of around $73,700 per person.

The release said that the Government of Guyana, through its National Pathway for Food Systems Transformation, is strategically poised to bolster rural livelihoods. In alignment with this national endeavour, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the WFP have extended their support through the Joint Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Fund, facilitating the government’s drive to expand social protection.