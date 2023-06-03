Labourer jailed for break-in at magistrate’s court, other places

Devon Rodney, a 47-year-old labourer appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Magistrate Leron Daly where several charges of break and enter and larceny were laid against him and he was subsequently jailed.
It is alleged that between May 31 and June 01, at 216 South Road, Georgetown, the defendant broke and entered the snackette of Amrit Biswas and stole one Sharp 32-inch flat-screen television valued $48,000, one DVR valued $120,000, one ZTE cellular Phone value $20,000 containing $40,000 in top up credit, one grill valued $30,000, one grinding machine valued $22,000, one BLU cellular phone valued $5,000 and $320,000 cash, all property of Biswas.