Around 2.8m in English-speaking Caribbean food-insecure

Owing to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years, an estimated 2.8 million people, or nearly 40% of the population in the English-speaking Caribbean is food insecure—1 million more than in April 2020—and the situation is further compounded by rising food prices and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

This is according to a press release from United Nations Guyana, which said a survey has found that severe food insecurity continues to increase in the Region with the current figure being 72% higher when compared to April 2020.