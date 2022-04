The substance found in the vehicle in which the lifeless bodies of Richie Hansraj and Justin Teixeira were discovered was yesterday sent overseas for testing, sources confirmed.

It is unknown in which country the testing will be done and when the results are expected.

A source explained to Stabroek News that testing of samples is out of the realm of the Guyana Police Force (GPF). “We have no control over the duration of tests,” the source said.