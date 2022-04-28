New water system commissioned at Monkey Mountain

Some 800 residents in the remote community of Monkey Mountain, Potaro–Siparuni (Region Eight) can now boast of improved water supply, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal commissioned the $32.7 million Water Supply Improvement Project in the village.

A release from the CH&PA said that the new well was drilled through rocks at a depth of 100 metres in central Monkey Mountain, where the schools and health centre operate. It now provides access to 95 percent of residents.