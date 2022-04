The Ministry of Health yesterday reported a total of 8 new COVID-19 cases. Those cases were recorded after 936 tests were carried out.

Meanwhile, according to the ministry’s updated COVID-19 dashboard, 93 persons were in home isolation. It also showed that there was no one in institutional isolation while the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Infectious Diseases Hospital remained empty.

The total number of confirmed deaths in Guyana from the virus remained at 1,228.