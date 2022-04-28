Break and enter reported at Granger’s former home

Investigators are probing a break and enter and larceny committed at the D’Urban Backlands home of former President, David Granger during which a number of electronic items were stolen.

Director of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit, Mark Ramotar yesterday confirmed that the incident occurred sometime between 18.45hrs last Sunday and 5.45hrs Monday.

According to a police report, enquiries revealed that on Sunday evening, a security guard and handyman, who work at the residence, secured the premises and went home.