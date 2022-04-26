Tests to be done overseas as autopsies on men in Marriott parking lot inconclusive

Autopsies conducted yesterday failed to establish the cause of death of Richie Hansraj and Justin Teixeira, the two men whose lifeless bodies were discovered in a vehicle in the Marriott hotel parking lot, Kingston on Saturday morning.

Director of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Cor-porate Communications Unit, Mark Ramotar yesterday confirmed the finding of the autopsies which were performed yesterday morning by Government Pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh.

Ramotar said stomach contents were removed from both bodies and handed over to police investigators. They will be sent overseas for toxicological testing.