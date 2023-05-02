Maintenance work for Rupert Craig Highway from tomorrow

The Ministry of Public Works today said that maintenance work will begin tomorrow at night along the Rupert Craig Highway by its Special Projects Unit (SPU).

In a notice, the Ministry said that to facilitate these works, road lanes will be close alternately and traffic will be merged from two lanes into one. It added that motorists plying this route may experience some type of discomfort as sections of the pavement will be milled out.

The work is scheduled to begin tomorrow and will run for a maximum of 14 days. Works will be done at night and is expected to begin at 7 pm each night.

Motorists are asked to proceed with caution. For more information, the Public Relations Department can be contacted on 227-0799 or via Facebook.