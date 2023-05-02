Interpol issues Red Notice for duo over murder of cop

A Red Notice has been issued by the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) for the two persons wanted over the murder of police constable Quincy Lewis, whose skeletal remains were discovered in a shallow grave last month. He had been reported missing on the 19th June, 2020.

Thakurdial Samaroo, 57, of Industry, East Coast Demerara, Guyana and Naqeeba Zahid, 34, of the East Coast Demerara, Guyana are both wanted for the offence of murder.

Last month, the Guyana Police Force had issued a bulletin for the couple, who had apparently fled the jurisdiction. Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum had said all avenues will be pursued to extradite the couple to face charges here.

Two men were remanded last month to prison before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court via Zoom for the murder of Lewis. At the same time, the Magistrate issued arrest warrants for the couple. The prosecutor also informed the court that the investigation is ongoing.

The two men remanded over the murder were identified by police as Shafeek Vernon called “Profit”, 25, of Lot 1 Ogle, East Coast Demerara and Jamel Van Lewis, 35, of Lot 29 D’Urban Street, Georgetown.