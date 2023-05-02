CARICOM Heads call for end to Ukraine war

The Heads of Government of CARICOM remain deeply concerned at the severe impact of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation on energy, nuclear security and safety, the environment and global food security and today called for an end to the war.

“We register, in particular, our grave concern at the negative impact of the war on the global economy, and on the economies in our Region, where disruptions in trade and high fuel prices have resulted in extremely high rates of inflation reflected in increased prices for goods and services for the people of our Region.

“The Region urges a return to mature diplomacy and calls on all relevant bodies to intensify engagement, to propel an urgent and enduring resolution to the conflict and to build peace.

We call for full adherence to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter”, the Heads said in a statement.

