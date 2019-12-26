La Penitence labourer stabbed to death

The Police say they are investigating the murder of Israel Mc Kenzie, age 32 years, a labourer of Lot 74 Middle Road, La Penitence, which occurred about 3.30 am today at Second Street and Middle Road La Penitence.

Enquiries, police say, disclosed that the victim was seen staggering along on Second Street, La Penitence leading to Middle Road, La Penitence, when he was attacked by two males who fled the scene .

The body which bore injuries to the left ear, lacerations to the neck, left arm and two suspected stab wounds to the chest, was removed and escorted to the GPHC where Mc Kenzie was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination; no arrests at this time.