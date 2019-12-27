Middle Road labourer fatally stabbed

A labourer was on Thursday morning stabbed to death not far from his home.

Thirty-two-year-old Israel Mc Kenzie of Lot 74 Middle Road, La Penitence was killed at Second Street and Middle Road La Penitence just around 3.30 am. Initial investigations by the police revealed that the man was seen staggering at the said location when he was attacked by two men. McKenzie’s body which was left at the scene was seen with injuries to the left ear, lacerations to the neck and left arm along with what appeared to be stab wounds to his chest.