Both cricket and football to be facilitated at upgraded Linden sports grounds

The Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Ground, which has been at the centre of controversy, is being upgraded to the tune of $201.8 million, according to records from the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board.

This publication also found that the Trinidad-based company Superior Group Inc was the lone bidder for the project in September 2022. Superior Group had tendered a bid to design, build and prepare the Mackenzie ground at the cost of $201,894,000 and was awarded the project on September 15.

However, the project details remain a mystery to residents. Regional Chairman Derron Adams informed this newspaper that requests for information from his office and the council through Regional Executive Officer Dwight John are yet to be answered.