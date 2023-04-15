Govt’s cricket plan for MacKenzie ground upsets region, APNU

Linden football enthusiasts are strongly objecting to government’s plan to upgrade the famed Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground to meet the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) standard.

Arguing that the ground is a popular venue for football, they believe the sports ground should have been improved to the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) standard.

And with works already underway by Trinidadian company, Superior Group Inc to enhance the ground, the community is also calling on the government to present the contract and the scope of works to be carried out on the facility.