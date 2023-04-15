Gov’t to disburse subvention for decade on African-descended people to 55 groups

Even as a legal battle ensues over funds for 2022, the government yesterday said that it will distribute the 2023 subvention for the celebration of the International Decade for People of African Descent to 55 organisations here representing Afro-Guyanese.
A statement yesterday by Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC said that the Government of Guyana wishes to state that it remains committed to honouring the objectives of the International Decade for People of African Descent, which spans the period, 1st January 2015 to 31st December 2024.