Corentyne brothers remanded over teen’s murder

Two Corentyne brothers were yesterday remanded to prison after they were charged with the killing of a Dukestown teenager who was chopped about his body on Monday.

Rokeel Gordon, 21, and Zeikeel Gordon, 24, both labourers of Lot 27 Dukestown, Corriverton appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Renita Singh where they were charged jointly with the offence of murder committed on Keon Byass, 18 of Lot 19 Dukestown, Corriverton.

The duo was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison.