Dukestown teen succumbs after chopping -was attacked twice in the past

An 18-year-old yesterday succumbed at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital to injuries sustained during a chopping incident at Number 77 Village, Corentyne on Monday morning.

Dead is Keon Byass, 18, of 48 Dukestown, Upper Corentyne. One of the suspects turned himself in to the police at the Spsringlands station yesterday.

The deceased’s aunt, Bridget Byass, 48, last evening explained that on Monday Keon left home around 8.30 am to go to a tailor at Number 77 Village, Corentyne.