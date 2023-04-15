Guyana gets $60m in medical equipment from China

Guyana yesterday received around $60 million in medical equipment from China for improved healthcare services at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

During a ceremony at the GPHC’s Research Centre, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by the GPHC and the Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital of China, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

Another agreement was also sealed for local medical specialists to undergo training programmes which will be conducted by the Chinese medical team.