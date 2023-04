In excess of $10 million in medical equipment and supplies were on Monday handed over by the 18th Chinese Medical Brigade to the Linden Hospital, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill received the equipment on behalf of the Government of Guyana at a ceremony at the Linden Hospital Complex.

The minister said the donation speaks to the strong relationship between Guyana and the People’s Republic of China.