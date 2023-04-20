Ramsay Ali new President of manufacturers association

Ramsay Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Products Limited has been elected unopposed as the new President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA).

As is customary, the GMSA held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the fiscal year 2022 in two parts. A release from the GMSA yesterday said that on March 31, 2023, thirteen board directors were elected through an electronic voting process which saw a blended attendance of members both in person and virtually.

Yesterday, the President, three Vice-Presidents and Treasurer were elected.