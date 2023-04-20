Clem Seecharan’s tribute to Joe Solomon and spirit of Port Mourant being launched today

While Joe Solomon’s cricketing oeuvre is immortalised in the epic 1960 tied test, historian Clem Seecharan has located those two unforgettable run outs and the rest of his achievements in warming waves of recollections and insights by fellow cricketers, commentators, aficionados and fans.

Seecharan’s and Ian McDonald’s Joe Soloman and the Spirit of Port Mourant is being launched today at 7 pm at the Georgetown Cricket Club Tarmac, fittingly at the edge of the world-famous Bourda sward now a shadow of itself.

And while there is a surfeit – a veritable glut – of excitement in today’s T20 derby, connoisseurs of the game and purists will agree that none of those matches can rise anywhere near to the drama and palpable tension of those couple of balls in 1960 when Solomon unerringly hit his mark.