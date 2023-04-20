Edghill calls for collective approach to bolster region’s aviation sector

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, underscored the importance of aviation to CARICOM member states’ economies and called for a collective approach to strengthen the sector.

Edghill made these remarks when he opened the 26th Board of Directors Meeting of the Caribbean Aviation Safety and Security Oversight System (CASSOS) at the Pegasus Hotel in Georgetown on Tuesday.

This was the first in-person meeting for the regional aviation oversight body since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted around the world. Addressing the members of the Board and other attendees, Edghill said, “We have to… appreciate how dependent we are on each other for the success of us all, and… to be able to understand that when one succeeds, we all succeed, and when one fails, we all fail.”