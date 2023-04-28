Seven recommendations made to BOSAI in wake of worker’s death

A report on the death of a BOSAI worker has made seven recommendations that the Chinese company has to institute within set timelines.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton on Wednesday received the report of the formal investigation into the death of 59-year-old Neptrid Hercules, who was employed by BOSAI Minerals Group Guyana, Linden, Upper Demerara River, a Ministry of Labour release stated.

The release did not say if the board established whether there was negligence in the death of the worker.