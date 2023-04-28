Intensive literacy programme launched at Enterprise Primary -reading only for the next six weeks

By Shaniya Harding and Tanacia Karim

(Interns with the Guyana Media and Communication Academy)

From Monday, for the next six weeks, pupils of the Enterprise Primary School will do only reading interspersed with robotics and some play time as the Education Ministry continues a radical drive to lift literacy rates.

The programme is already underway in four Region Three schools and on Wednesday it premiered in Region Four.

“For the next six weeks all we will be focusing on is reading and reading alone,” were the words of the Minister of Education Priya Manickchand at the launch of the Literacy and Robotics Programme at the East Coast Demerara school. The programme is a collaboration between the National Literacy Department and the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD).