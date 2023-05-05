Cattle farmer gets life in prison for Bloomfield blockmaker’s murder

A cattle farmer was yesterday sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Bloomfield blockmaker whose remains were discovered in two shallow graves at Number 55 Village, Corentyne in October, 2017.

Last month, in the midst of a trial at the High Court in Berbice before Justice Simone Morris Ramlall, Bharrat Ramsaywack, also known as ‘Bobby’, pleaded guilty to murdering 21-year-old Mahendra Ghanie, also known as ‘Sanjay’, between October 2 and October 6 in Number 55 Village, Corentyne.

Ramsaywack, who was represented by attorney Latchmie Rahamat, had pleaded not guilty when he was first charged in 2017.