AG files notice of appeal to set aside judgement in PSC matter

Attorney General Anil Nandlall yesterday filed a Notice of Appeal seeking an order to set aside Justice Gino Persaud’s March 24 ruling, which stated that President Irfaan Ali acted unlawfully in the suspension of members of the former Police Service Commission (PSC).
Justice Persaud ruled in favour of former PSC chairman Paul Slowe, finding that President Ali had acted unlawfully and ultra vires of the Constitution in suspending Slowe and several commissioners. They had all been appointed under the David Granger-led administration.