Findlay, Nandlall maintain Ali acted in law in appointment of PSC head – despite judge’s ruling to the contrary

Despite a court ruling which stated that President Irfaan Ali acted unlawfully in the suspension of members of the former Police Service Commission (PSC), Reverend Patrick Findlay and Attorney General Anil Nandlall both maintain the President acted in law when he appointed the new PSC last year.

The adamant stance by the Attorney General and Findlay, who now heads the commission, notwithstanding, the way forward regarding the duties to be executed by the commission, remains unclear.

Findlay, in a brief comment to this newspaper, when asked for an update on the work of the commission, disclosed that currently no work was being done.