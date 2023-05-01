Special committee set up to formulate school security policy – Manickchand

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has set up a committee to look into the issue of safe school environments in the wake of several student, teacher, and parent confrontations, some of which escalated into violence.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand told Stabroek News that since the matter of safe school environments needed to be addressed immediately, a special committee has been set up headed by Education Specialist Olato Sam. The committee, she expanded, “… has to report to me in two weeks…” That broad-based report will allow the ministry to look at what is currently in place as regards safety and security and the maintenance of discipline in schools, she added.