Cattle farmer pleads guilty to killing Bloomfield block maker

A cattle farmer on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the murder of the Bloomfield block maker whose remains were discovered in two shallow graves at Number 55 Village, Corentyne in October, 2017.

In 2017, Bharrat Ramsaywack, also known as `Bobby’, faced the charge that between October 2 and October 6 in Number 55 Village, Corentyne, he murdered Mahendra Ghanie, also known as `Sanjay’, 21.

However, on Tuesday in the midst of a trial at the High Court in Berbice before Justice Simone Morris Ramlall, Ramsaywack, who was represented by attorney at law, Latchmie Rahamat, opted to plead guilty to the offence of murder.