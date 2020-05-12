Four Corentyne men on seven armed robbery charges

Four Corentyne men were yesterday charged with seven counts of armed robbery committed on residents within the Central Corentyne area over the past few weeks.
John Simon, 34, a labourer of Lancaster Village, Corentyne; Gavin Durant, also known as ‘Son Son,’ 33, a labourer of Liverpool Village, Corentyne; Garfield Gray also known as ‘Town Sheep,’ 50, a cattle farmer of Alness Village, Corentyne and Samuel Fraser, also known as ‘Charlie,’ 30, a cattle farmer of Alness Village, Corentyne, were all jointly charged with seven counts of armed robbery when they appeared at the Whim Magistrate’s Court.