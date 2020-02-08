Farmer, labourer accused of killing Corentyne man over stolen cow

A Corentyne farmer and a labourer were yesterday charged with the murder of fellow resident Parmanand Lakeram, whose body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds last week, following a claimed dispute centred on a stolen cow.

Gobin Balram, a 60-year-old farmer, and Jerry Pirtam, a 25-year-old labourer, both of Number 65 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, were brought to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where neither was required to plead to the charge.

It is alleged that on January 30th, at Number 68 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, they murdered Parmanand Lakeram.