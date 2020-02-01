Corentyne rice farmer gunned down in alleged cattle rustling feud

A Corentyne rice farmer, who is accused of being a cattle thief, was evening gunned down in the Number 67 Village, Corentyne backlands on Thursday, while allegedly stealing two cows.

The body of Parmanand Lakeram, also known as ‘Bachan’, 45, of Lot 52, Number 68 Village, Corentyne, was removed from the backlands yesterday morning by police. The body is presently at the Skeldon Hospital awaiting an autopsy.

Lakeram reportedly suffered multiple gunshot injuries to his head, belly and other parts of his body.