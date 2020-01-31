Bullet-riddled body of Corentyne rice farmer found at Number 67 backdam

The bullet-riddled body of a rice farmer of Number 68 Village, Corentyne, was this morning found at the Number 67 Village, Corentyne backlands.

Dead is Parmanand Lakeram also known as `Bachan’, 45, of Lot 52 Number 68 Village, Corentyne.

Relatives this morning relayed that last evening they were informed that there was a shooting at the backlands but it was only this morning that it was confirmed that the man was dead.

According to his brother, he was shot next to his van. He was found in a seated position bracing the back wheel of the van.

His body has since been removed from the backlands and is at the Skeldon Public Hospital awaiting a post mortem examination.

Stabroek News was told, that the man sustained gunshot injuries about his body.

He was a father of four.