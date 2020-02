A 23-year-old woman was remanded to prison yesterday after she was charged with the murder of Latoya Haywood, the mother of two who was fatally stabbed on Christmas morning.

Shaleza Ellis, who was previously reported to be on the run, was not required to plead to the indict-able charge after it was read to her by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court Five.

It is alleged that on January 23rd, 2020, at Georgetown, Ellis murdered Haywood, called ‘Toya.’