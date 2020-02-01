Guyana closing Beijing embassy, moving to bring home students

-may deny entry to arrivals from China

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Karen Cummings yesterday announced that government has taken a decision to close its embassy in China due to the coronavirus epidemic and is also working to have Guyanese students there returned home.

“…We have decided to close our embassy in China…,” Cummings yesterday told reporters on the sidelines of an event at D’Urban Park.

Cummings also said that there are currently Guya-nese students in Wuhan, China, where the virus was first reported and she said they will be returned home in “due time” even as she called on their immediate relatives to be patient.