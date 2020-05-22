Two more Corentyne men charged with string of armed robberies

Two more men were yesterday charged with seven armed robberies committed on Corentyne residents, making it a total of six persons that have been charged so far.

Joel Fraser, 24, a rice farmer of Lot 22 Liverpool Village, Coren-tyne, and Joshua Smith, 24, a carpenter/mason, of Liverpool Squatting Area, Corentyne, were yesterday charged jointly with seven counts of robbery under arms.

The men are accused of robbing Daniel Sony, also known as ‘Harvey,’ 49, a businessman of Lot 275 Bloomfield Village, Corentyne; Meena Kumarie, 36, a housewife of Lot 713 Street, Whim Village, Corentyne; Samrita Singh, also known as ‘Babo,’ 31, a businesswoman of Lot 329 Bloomfield Village, Corentyne; Soamwattie Rajopaul, also known as ‘Soma,’ 61, a housewife of Lot 56 Alness Village, Corentyne; Mandakie Chandan, 64, a housewife of Lot 7 Public Road, Nurney Village, Corentyne; Patrisha Mohabir, 36, self-employed of Lot 14 Johns, Port Mourant, Corentyne; and Steven Rafiek, 42, a businessman of Lot 329 Bloomfield Village, Corentyne.