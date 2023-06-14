Jagdeo claims massive victory in LGEs

While it won a big majority of the NDCs and seven of 10 municipalities, the ruling PPP/C was easily defeated in Georgetown and Linden where it had invested much in a high-profile campaign and attracted well- known crossovers from the main opposition APNU in a bid for a historic shift.

Both People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo and President Irfaan Ali had made it no secret that they were pulling out all of the stops for a first-time win in Georgetown but it was not to be. APNU clinched 19 seats – for a comfortable majority – and the PPP/C gathered 11 seats.

While A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) ran what was perceived to be an uninspiring lacklustre campaign, the coalition was still able to expand its number of votes in Linden and in Georgetown.