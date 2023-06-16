`We have a plan to change the city’ – Jagdeo -says won’t be affected by election result

Despite losing Georgetown and with several of its high-profile crossover candidates suffering stinging defeats, PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that the government has a plan to transform the city and will stick to it.

The ruling PPP/C has been frequently accused of stifling and stymieing the opposition-led City Council. Jagdeo told a press conference yesterday that efforts to transform the city will proceed unimpeded.

Jagdeo said that his party, being the government, will stick to their promises and deliver to the people in every local authority area who placed their trust in them.