CXC says exams will proceed as scheduled

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) is advising all stakeholders that following consultations with Ministries of Education from across the region yesterday morning, that the regional examinations will be administered as scheduled.

The decision came following a disclosure on Wednesday by the Barbados-headquartered CXC that a fire-proof cabinet containing examination papers for nine subjects scheduled to be administered this week, were stolen from a school in Jamaica.

“To date, there has been no confirmation that the secured fire-proof cabinet containing examination papers, which was stolen from a school in Jamaica has been compromised.