Cabinets with papers for nine CXC subjects stolen in Jamaica -ministry urges students to continue preparing

A day after the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) said that it employs multiple security measures to safeguard the integrity of its examinations, it yesterday reported a major breach in Jamaica where fireproof cabinets with exam papers were stolen.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Education here urged all students writing the CSEC exams to continue preparing and that they will be informed of all updates in the matter.

CXC in a statement yesterday said that it was informed that fireproof cabinets containing examination papers for nine subjects scheduled to be administered this week, were stolen from a school in Jamaica.