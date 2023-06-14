Fireproof cabinets containing CXC Examination Papers stolen in Jamaica

Today, the Caribbean Examinations Council said it was informed that fireproof cabinets containing examination papers for nine subjects scheduled to be administered this week, were stolen from a school in Jamaica.

“This is of grave concern to CXC and the matter is being investigated by the Ministry of

National Security and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). CXC is in constant contact with

the Ministry of Education and Youth in Jamaica and an update was shared with the

Ministries of Education from across the region at a meeting earlier today”, CXC said in a statement.

CXC said it is determining the course of action and will communicate with the Ministries of Education today.

Further information will be shared as it becomes available, it said.