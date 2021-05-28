Grade Six exam dates unchanged – Education Minister

The dates for the administering of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) remain unchanged, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand has confirmed.
Following CXC’s announcement on Wednesday of a delay by two weeks in the administering of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), this newspaper contacted Manickchand yesterday and she confirmed that the Grade Six placement exam dates remain the same. The NGSA exams will be administered on August 4 and 5 which is after CXC’s exams would have been completed, Manickchand said.