Region Four woman, Region Six man latest COVID-19 fatalities

Guyana’s death toll as a result of COVID-19 now stands at 376 after two more fatalities were reported yesterday.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Health in a press release which stated that the new deaths were recorded on Wednesday and were identified as a 62-year-old woman from Region Four, and a 52-year-old man from Region Six. They both died while receiving care at medical facilities.

Further, 98 new cases were reported which pushed the country’s total confirmed cases to 16,654. These came after 1,584 more persons were tested with the total number of persons tested to date now at 150,020.