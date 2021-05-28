Mibicuri residents burn tyres in protest over flood situation

Flood-affected residents in Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder, yesterday in a state of frustration burned some tyres along the Mibicuri Public Road in their attempt to block the Regional Vice Chairman, Zamal Hussain, who was present in the area to check on works, from leaving.

According to information gathered, the residents became annoyed after officials at the level of the Neighbourhood Democra-tic Council decided to block a conduit which leads from Mibicuri to Lesbeholden, Black Bush Polder.

It would appear that the residents in Mibicuri wanted the tube to remain open to drain their polder but after the NDC officials noticed the water rising in Lesbeholden they decided to close the conduit.